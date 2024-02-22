Cheniere Energy Partners LP Bottom Line Retreats In Q4, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $906 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $2.51 billion, or $4.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 43.0% to $2.69 billion from $4.72 billion last year.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $906 Mln. vs. $2.51 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $4.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $2.69 Bln vs. $4.72 Bln last year.

