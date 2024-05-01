Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) closed the latest trading day at $49.06, indicating a +1.26% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.32% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.17% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 4.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, down 34.97% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.4 billion, indicating a 17.85% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.69 per share and a revenue of $9.43 billion, indicating changes of +39.77% and -2.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.5% upward. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.42.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

