Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.18 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.

At the current share price of $54.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.54%, the lowest has been 4.79%, and the highest has been 11.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.97 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 4.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.56% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy Partners is $53.72. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.56% from its latest reported closing price of $54.57.

The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy Partners is $14,338MM, a decrease of 8.92%. The projected annual EPS is $4.38.

Fund Sentiment

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy Partners. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CQP is 0.8367%, an increase of 19.1340%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 233,970K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 102,146,396 shares representing 21.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203,766,772 shares, representing a decrease of 99.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 33.59% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 101,620,376 shares representing 20.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 6,546,008 shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,928,472 shares, representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 32.88% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 6,235,105 shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,898,199 shares, representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 20.88% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 3,250,843 shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,203,752 shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 32.10% over the last quarter.

