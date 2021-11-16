Cheniere Energy Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CQP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.92, changing hands as low as $41.90 per share. Cheniere Energy Partners L P shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CQP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CQP's low point in its 52 week range is $32.73 per share, with $45.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.