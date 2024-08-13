Cheniere Energy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Cheniere Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $196,989, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $366,907.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $220.0 for Cheniere Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cheniere Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cheniere Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cheniere Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.9 $24.7 $24.9 $185.00 $136.9K 36 55 LNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.4 $13.1 $13.2 $170.00 $72.6K 262 71 LNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.6 $11.3 $11.34 $220.00 $63.4K 171 139 LNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.4 $11.3 $11.4 $220.00 $54.6K 171 195 LNG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $15.3 $15.2 $15.19 $185.00 $50.1K 82 35

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy owns and operates the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal via its stake in Cheniere Partners. It also owns the Corpus Christi LNG terminals as well as Cheniere Marketing, which markets LNG using Cheniere's gas volumes.

Where Is Cheniere Energy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 445,933, the price of LNG is down by -0.37%, reaching $182.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cheniere Energy

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $201.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Cheniere Energy with a target price of $204. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Cheniere Energy, maintaining a target price of $199.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cheniere Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

