Cheniere Energy loads higher LNG volumes on demand surge

May 4 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas producer Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A said on Wednesday it delivered 23% more LNG volumes, against the backdrop of soaring demand as buyers seek to wean themselves away from Russian gas.

U.S. gas futures NGc1 have more than doubled so far this year, with higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record levels as several countries search for alternatives to Russian gas following sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

The United States has also committed to deliver additional LNG to European countries.

Cheniere's LNG revenue more doubled to $7.34 billion in the first quarter and it loaded 585 trillion British thermal unit (TBtu) of LNG volumes from 476 TBtu a year earlier.

The company's shares rose 1.6% to $142.75 in premarket trade.

However, the Houston-based company reported a net loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by a jump in operating costs and expenses.

The company's net loss attributable to common stockholders was $865 million, or $3.41 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a profit of $393 million, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.

