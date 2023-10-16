Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cheniere Energy (LNG) ended the recent trading session at $173.97, demonstrating a -1.55% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.06% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.2%.

Shares of the natural gas company witnessed a gain of 8.11% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 0.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cheniere Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $2.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 67.56%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.88 billion, showing a 56.16% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $33.42 per share and a revenue of $19.64 billion, indicating changes of +492.55% and -41.25%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.37% higher. Currently, Cheniere Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Cheniere Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.12.

We can also see that LNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.18. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry stood at 0.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

