Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $163.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 0.27% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Cheniere Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $2.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 67.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.85 billion, down 56.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $33.55 per share and revenue of $19.61 billion, which would represent changes of +494.86% and -41.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.89% lower. Cheniere Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Cheniere Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.78.

Also, we should mention that LNG has a PEG ratio of 0.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.