Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $150.41, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 3.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cheniere Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $5.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.54 billion, down 12.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.18 per share and revenue of $22.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +186.88% and -31.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. Cheniere Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cheniere Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.34 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.67, so we one might conclude that Cheniere Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, LNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

