Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $135.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 4.05% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 16.13% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Cheniere Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 453.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.85 billion, up 127.13% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.49 per share and revenue of $28.75 billion, which would represent changes of +267.46% and +81.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.08% higher. Cheniere Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.96, which means Cheniere Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

