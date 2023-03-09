Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $153.15, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 4.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Cheniere Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $5.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.41 billion, down 0.99% from the year-ago period.

LNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.75 per share and revenue of $26.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +196.99% and -20.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.26% higher. Cheniere Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cheniere Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.26 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.06, which means Cheniere Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

