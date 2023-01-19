Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed the most recent trading day at $150.59, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 3.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.18%.

Cheniere Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $4.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 456.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.58 billion, up 30.9% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher within the past month. Cheniere Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cheniere Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.77 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.05.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.