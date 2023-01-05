Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed the most recent trading day at $144.26, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 14.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Cheniere Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $4.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 455.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.51 billion, up 29.83% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% lower. Cheniere Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Cheniere Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.54.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.