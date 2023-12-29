Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Cheniere Energy (LNG) ending at $170.71, denoting a -0.18% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 6.11% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Cheniere Energy will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.70, marking an 82.89% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.5 billion, down 50.5% from the year-ago period.

LNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $39.61 per share and revenue of $19.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +602.3% and -40.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. Cheniere Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Cheniere Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.32. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.71 for its industry.

We can also see that LNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.44.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

