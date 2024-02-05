Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Cheniere Energy (LNG) reached $159.85, with a -0.08% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 3.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cheniere Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 22, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.70, reflecting an 82.89% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.5 billion, down 50.5% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.62% lower. Currently, Cheniere Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Cheniere Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.31. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.06.

One should further note that LNG currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, placing it within the bottom 2% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

