Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Cheniere Energy (LNG) reached $167.95, with a -0.03% movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.43%.

Shares of the natural gas company have appreciated by 3.7% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cheniere Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 2, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.55, reflecting a 67.31% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.9 billion, indicating a 55.99% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $33.47 per share and a revenue of $19.66 billion, demonstrating changes of +493.44% and -41.19%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.86% higher. At present, Cheniere Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.02. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.53.

Investors should also note that LNG has a PEG ratio of 0.17 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.44.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.