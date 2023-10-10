Cheniere Energy (LNG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $171, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 4.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cheniere Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 2, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.53, showcasing a 67.56% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.88 billion, down 56.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $33.42 per share and revenue of $19.64 billion, which would represent changes of +492.55% and -41.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.37% higher within the past month. Cheniere Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cheniere Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.05 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.74.

We can additionally observe that LNG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.51 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, placing it within the top 7% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

