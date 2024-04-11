Cheniere Energy (LNG) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $158.85, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.74% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 0.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cheniere Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 3, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.30, showcasing a 66.62% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.14 billion, reflecting a 43.4% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.39 per share and revenue of $16.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -79.4% and -18.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.83% lower. Cheniere Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cheniere Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.84 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.14 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, placing it within the bottom 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.