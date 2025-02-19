Cheniere Energy (LNG) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cheniere Energy (LNG) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 53.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.41 billion, declining 8.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cheniere Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- LNG' will likely reach $4.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other' will reach $154.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Regasification' to come in at $33.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cheniere Energy here>>>



Cheniere Energy shares have witnessed a change of -15.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LNG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

