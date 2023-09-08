Cheniere Energy (LNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed the most recent trading day at $162.68, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 4.21% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cheniere Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.17, down 72.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.85 billion, down 56.55% from the prior-year quarter.

LNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $33.11 per share and revenue of $19.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +487.06% and -41.32%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.7% higher. Cheniere Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Cheniere Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.86.

Investors should also note that LNG has a PEG ratio of 0.16 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

