Cheniere Energy (LNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $161.07, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 8.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cheniere Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.48, down 14.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.81 billion, down 39.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $31.13 per share and revenue of $22.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +451.95% and -32.7%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Cheniere Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Cheniere Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.84.

We can also see that LNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

