Cheniere Energy (LNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $154.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 3.51% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Cheniere Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.56, down 11.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.86 billion, down 39.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $31.17 per share and revenue of $22.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +452.66% and -32.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. Cheniere Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Cheniere Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.68, so we one might conclude that Cheniere Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LNG has a PEG ratio of 0.16 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

