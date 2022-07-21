Cheniere Energy (LNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $137.22, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 7.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.91%.

Cheniere Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $2.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 411.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.85 billion, up 127.13% from the year-ago period.

LNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.14 per share and revenue of $28.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +274.49% and +81.25%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.15% higher. Cheniere Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Cheniere Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.46.

Investors should also note that LNG has a PEG ratio of 0.15 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

