Cheniere Energy (LNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $125.98, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 3.39% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cheniere Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $2.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 453.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.85 billion, up 127.13% from the year-ago period.

LNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.49 per share and revenue of $28.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +267.46% and +81.25%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cheniere Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cheniere Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.65, which means Cheniere Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, LNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

