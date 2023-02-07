Cheniere Energy (LNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $149.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 3.39% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.08% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cheniere Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2023. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $6.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 687.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.72 billion, up 32.92% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.23% lower. Cheniere Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Cheniere Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.85.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 247, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.