Cheniere Energy (LNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $146.44, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.62% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 6.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cheniere Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.76, up 411.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.9 billion, up 128.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.14 per share and revenue of $29.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +274.49% and +84.21%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.15% higher within the past month. Cheniere Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cheniere Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.67, which means Cheniere Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

