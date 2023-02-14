Cheniere Energy (LNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $148.79, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 5.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.

Cheniere Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $6.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 687.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.72 billion, up 32.92% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.52% lower. Cheniere Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Cheniere Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.97.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

