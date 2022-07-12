Cheniere Energy (LNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed the most recent trading day at $124.29, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 3.04% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 16.76% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cheniere Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.99, up 453.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.85 billion, up 127.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.49 per share and revenue of $28.75 billion, which would represent changes of +267.46% and +81.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cheniere Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cheniere Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 8 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.15.

Investors should also note that LNG has a PEG ratio of 0.15 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

