Cheniere Energy (LNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $148.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 2.89% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.

Cheniere Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $6.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 688.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.72 billion, up 32.92% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.73% lower. Cheniere Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cheniere Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.52 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.6.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

