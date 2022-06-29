Cheniere Energy (LNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 1.4% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cheniere Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $2.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 453.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.85 billion, up 127.13% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.49 per share and revenue of $28.75 billion, which would represent changes of +267.46% and +81.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cheniere Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.71.

Meanwhile, LNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LNG in the coming trading sessions

