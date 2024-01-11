Cheniere Energy (LNG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $164.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

Shares of the natural gas company witnessed a loss of 1.74% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 0.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cheniere Energy will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.70 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 82.89%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.5 billion, showing a 50.5% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Cheniere Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Cheniere Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.6.

Meanwhile, LNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry stood at 0.6 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, placing it within the bottom 2% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

