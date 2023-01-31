Cheniere Energy (LNG) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Cheniere Energy said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $148.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 1.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=64).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.62% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy is $210.61. The forecasts range from a low of $188.87 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 41.62% from its latest reported closing price of $148.71.

The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy is $27,662MM, a decrease of 14.82%. The projected annual EPS is $20.70.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 9.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LNG is 0.8897%, an increase of 3.2175%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 247,678K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,449,449 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,735,704 shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 43.78% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 6,215,133 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,492,443 shares, representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 33.01% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,752,228 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,265,718 shares, representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 42.44% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 3,960,501 shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,268,295 shares, representing a decrease of 33.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 3,848,398 shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,248,887 shares, representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 34.27% over the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

