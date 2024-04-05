Cheniere Energy (LNG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Cheniere Energy (LNG) ended the recent trading session at $156.76, demonstrating a +1.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.11% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Shares of the natural gas company witnessed a gain of 0.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 10.33% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cheniere Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.30, reflecting a 66.62% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.13 billion, down 43.51% from the year-ago period.

LNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.89 per share and revenue of $16.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -78.17% and -18.89%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.95% lower. Cheniere Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.43. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.52.

Also, we should mention that LNG has a PEG ratio of 0.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 210, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

