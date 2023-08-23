Cheniere Energy (LNG) & BASF Ink Long-Term LNG Supply Deal

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG, the largest liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) exporter in the United States, recently announced a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with BASF, a well-known company in the chemical sector. The deal is a significant boost for Cheniere Energy, as it secures long-term demand for its LNG exports. It is also a sign of Europe's growing reliance on LNG imports, as the continent seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian gas. This strategic collaboration is poised to reshape the energy supply chain and contribute to Europe's sustainable and secure energy future.

A Transformative Partnership

According to the terms of the SPA, Cheniere Energy's subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC, has made a deal with BASF to supply up to 800,000 metric tons of LNG annually for 20 years, starting mid-2026, on a free-on-board basis.

The purchase price of the LNG will be indexed to the Henry Hub price, augmented by a fixed liquefaction fee. The agreement not only underscores the robustness of the LNG market but also highlights the key role of Cheniere Energy in meeting the energy needs of global industrial leaders.

Paving the Way for Energy Security

The aforementioned collaboration has far-reaching implications for Europe's energy security. The agreement reflects the critical role that U.S. natural gas is poised to play in providing Europe with secure, sustainable and affordable energy.

By diversifying its energy portfolio and establishing a dedicated LNG supply chain with Cheniere Energy, BASF is proactively addressing the challenges posed by the dynamic European gas market. This move is particularly significant, considering the heightened demand and price volatility for LNG in the region.

Commitment to Sustainability

Cheniere Energy's commitment to sustainable energy aligns seamlessly with BASF's goals of reducing carbon emissions. This partnership guarantees a consistent supply of natural gas at reasonable prices, even though BASF is actively working to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. The strategic collaboration not only safeguards BASF's energy requirements but also contributes to Europe's transition to cleaner energy sources.

Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project

The SPA's significance is magnified by the context of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project (SPL Expansion Project). This project, developed for up to approximately 20 mtpa of total LNG capacity, is a testament to Cheniere Energy's foresight and its commitment to meeting the expanding demand for LNG. The pre-filing review process for the SPL Expansion Project, initiated by certain subsidiaries of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., further underscores the company's dedication to expanding its LNG capabilities.

Implications for the LNG Market

The Cheniere-BASF agreement sends ripples through the LNG market, underlining the need for strategic collaborations to address the growing energy landscape. As the world transitions toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, LNG is poised to play a crucial role in meeting both industrial and consumer demands. Cheniere Energy's vision, combined with BASF's commitment to sustainability, sets a precedent for similar partnerships that can drive positive change across the industries.

The Road Ahead

The SPA's term extending through 2043 symbolizes the enduring nature of this collaboration and its contribution to long-term energy security. Cheniere Energy's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Anatol Feygin, rightly emphasizes the criticality of this relationship in providing stability to BASF's supply chain. As the energy sector continues to evolve, partnerships like these will serve as cornerstones for building a resilient and sustainable energy ecosystem.

Conclusion

Cheniere Energy's agreement with BASF stands as a testament to the transformative power of strategic collaborations in the energy sector. The partnership not only addresses Europe's energy security concerns but also underscores the importance of LNG in shaping the global energy landscape. As Cheniere Energy and BASF lead the way, their actions represent a call to action for other industry players to embrace sustainable energy solutions and forge impactful partnerships that drive positive change.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Cheniere Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are CVR Energy CVI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Evolution Petroleum EPM and Archrock AROC, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CVR Energy (CVI) is valued at around $3.54 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 5.1%.

CVI currently pays a dividend of $2 per share, or 5.68% on an annual basis. Its payout ratio currently sits at 30% of earnings.

Evolution Petroleum is worth approximately $322.04 million. EPM currently pays a dividend of 48 cents per share, or 4.96% on an annual basis.

The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.96. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 15.40, which means EPM is trading at a discount to the group.

Archrock is valued at around $1.98 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 15.08% for the last four quarters and its current dividend yield is 4.89%.

Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services and aftermarket services of compression equipment.

