Cheniere Energy Lands New LNG Supply Deal With JERA Starting 2029

Cheniere Energy Inc. LNG has signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with JERA, a Japanese energy firm, for the supply of liquefied natural gas. The deal was secured by Cheniere Energy’s subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing. Per the terms of the deal, JERA will buy approximately 1 million tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas from Cheniere Marketing. The long-term agreement with Cheniere allows JERA to diversify its liquefied natural gas supply portfolio and underscores its commitment to the energy security and sustainability of Japan in the upcoming years.

The liquefied natural gas will be supplied on a free-on-board basis from 2029 to 2050 as per the agreement. The purchase price of the commodity will be linked to the U.S. benchmark — the Henry Hub natural gas price — and will also include a fixed liquefaction fee. Cheniere Energy stated that this deal with JERA strengthens the partnership between the two companies, which was built over the years via profitable liquefied natural gas trade. The company looks forward to continuing to supply JERA with reliable liquefied natural gas under the long-term SPA.

In June 2025, Cheniere Energy took a final investment decision on the expansion of the Corpus Christi facility in South Texas. LNG approved the construction of two new liquefaction units, which are expected to add a total liquefaction capacity of over 3 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year. The Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility currently has four fully operational trains with a combined production capacity of approximately 16.5 mtpa of liquefied natural gas.

Currently, LNG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Antero Midstream Corporation AM, Galp Energia SGPS SA GLPEY and Enbridge Inc. ENB, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2(Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) stocks here.

Antero Midstream generates stable cash flow by providing midstream services under long-term contracts with Antero Resources. The company’s higher dividend yield, compared to its sub-industry peers, makes it an attractive choice for investors who seek consistent returns.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. After the initial exploration phase, Galp estimated that the Mopane prospect could hold nearly 10 billion barrels of oil. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence, with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

Enbridge is a leading midstream energy firm that operates an extensive crude oil and liquids transportation network spanning 18,085 miles, along with a gas transportation network covering 71,308 miles. The company has a stable business model supported by take-or-pay contracts, protecting it against commodity price volatility.

