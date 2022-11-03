Cheniere Energy Inc. Q3 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$2.39 billion, or -$9.54 per share. This compares with -$1.08 billion, or -$4.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 176.6% to $8.85 billion from $3.20 billion last year.

Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$2.39 Bln. vs. -$1.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$9.54 vs. -$4.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.47 -Revenue (Q3): $8.85 Bln vs. $3.20 Bln last year.

