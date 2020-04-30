Cheniere Energy Inc. Q1 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $375 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $141 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to $2.71 billion from $2.26 billion last year.

Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $375 Mln. vs. $141 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.43 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q1): $2.71 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year.

