Cheniere Energy Inc. Profit Retreats In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $502 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $5.43 billion, or $22.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 41.9% to $4.25 billion from $7.31 billion last year.

Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

