Cheniere Energy Inc. Profit Declines In Q4, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.38 billion, or $5.76 per share. This compares with $3.94 billion, or $15.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 47.0% to $4.82 billion from $9.09 billion last year.

Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.38 Bln. vs. $3.94 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.76 vs. $15.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.75 -Revenue (Q4): $4.82 Bln vs. $9.09 Bln last year.

