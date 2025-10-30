Cheniere Energy Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.049 billion, or $4.75 per share. This compares with $893 million, or $3.93 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $4.441 billion from $3.763 billion last year.

Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.049 Bln. vs. $893 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.75 vs. $3.93 last year. -Revenue: $4.441 Bln vs. $3.763 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.