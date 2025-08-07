Cheniere Energy Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.626 billion, or $7.30 per share. This compares with $880 million, or $3.84 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.8% to $4.641 billion from $3.251 billion last year.

Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.626 Bln. vs. $880 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.30 vs. $3.84 last year. -Revenue: $4.641 Bln vs. $3.251 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.