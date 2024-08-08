Cheniere Energy Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q2, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $880 million, or $3.84 per share. This compares with $1.369 billion, or $5.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.7% to $3.251 billion from $4.102 billion last year.

Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $880 Mln. vs. $1.369 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.84 vs. $5.61 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.251 Bln vs. $4.102 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.