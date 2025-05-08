Markets
Cheniere Energy Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q1

May 08, 2025 — 07:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $353 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $502 million, or $2.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.0% to $5.444 billion from $4.253 billion last year.

Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $353 Mln. vs. $502 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.57 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue: $5.444 Bln vs. $4.253 Bln last year.

