Cheniere Energy Growth on Track, But Is It Worth Buying Now?

Cheniere Energy LNG continues to solidify its position as a dominant force in the U.S. liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) market, having recently received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to expand its Corpus Christi LNG plant in Texas. This expansion will add two additional midscale liquefaction trains, increasing the facility’s capacity and strengthening Cheniere’s role in the global LNG supply chain.

Strong Growth Potential With LNG Expansion

Cheniere’s expansion projects highlight its strategic focus on capturing the growing global demand for LNG. The newly approved Midscale Trains 8 and 9 will add 3 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) to the Corpus Christi facility, raising its total capacity to 18 mtpa. Additionally, the Stage 3 expansion project, once completed, should boost production by 10 mtpa. These developments reinforce Cheniere’s long-term growth trajectory, enabling it to meet increasing global LNG demand, particularly from Europe and Asia.

The Booming LNG Market

LNG is natural gas that has been supercooled to a liquid state, shrinking its volume to 1/600th of its original size. This process makes it easier to transport over long distances to markets that lack direct pipeline access. The U.S. has capitalized on this opportunity, constructing massive LNG export terminals along the Gulf Coast. Companies like Cheniere and Venture Global VG have invested billions into infrastructure that chills, liquefies, and loads natural gas onto specialized tankers bound for Europe, Asia, and beyond. As geopolitical tensions drive Europe away from Russian gas and emerging markets increase their LNG demand, Cheniere stands to benefit significantly from these shifting energy dynamics.

Solid Financial Performance

Cheniere Energy has demonstrated strong financial resilience. Over the past year, its shares have risen by 36%, reflecting investor confidence.

Additionally, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cheniere’s 2025 earnings has moved up from $11.55 per share to $12.02 in the past 60 days.

The company reported fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $4.4 billion and an EPS of $4.33, reinforcing its ability to generate solid cash flows. Its 2025 guidance estimates adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 billion to $7 billion and distributable cash flow between $4.1 billion and $4.6 billion, ensuring continued shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks.



Valuation Concerns

Despite its strong fundamentals, Cheniere’s valuation raises concerns. The stock’s 12-month price-to-book ratio stands at 4.88, above its one-year median of 4.75 and significantly higher than many industry peers. This overvaluation, coupled with a Zacks Value Score of C, may deter value-focused investors. LNG projects require substantial reinvestment, and with rising costs in liquefaction and labor, any misstep in execution or market demand could impact long-term profitability.

Challenges Ahead

While Cheniere has strong growth prospects, it faces challenges that could impact its outlook. Rising construction and operational costs have led some LNG exporters to renegotiate contracts with buyers, reducing margins. Additionally, regulatory and geopolitical risks remain a concern, with potential changes in energy policies affecting LNG exports. The long-term transition to renewable energy and increased competition from other LNG producers, such as Qatar and new U.S. projects, could also pose headwinds.

Conclusion: A Balanced Perspective

Cheniere Energy presents a compelling growth story with its aggressive expansion plans, strong financial performance, and dominant position in the LNG market. However, concerns over valuation, rising costs, and long-term energy transitions introduce risks. Given these factors, Cheniere stock appears fairly priced at current levels, making it a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for now. Investors should monitor LNG market trends, regulatory shifts, and cost developments before making further investment decisions.



