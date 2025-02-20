News & Insights

CHENIERE ENERGY Earnings Results: $LNG Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 20, 2025 — 07:55 am EST

CHENIERE ENERGY ($LNG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $4.33 per share, beating estimates of $2.69 by $1.64. The company also reported revenue of $4,436,000,000, beating estimates of $4,390,239,861 by $45,760,139.

CHENIERE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 564 institutional investors add shares of CHENIERE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKSTONE INC. removed 2,283,673 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $490,692,817
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,763,625 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $378,950,103
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,687,188 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $362,526,085
  • NINETY ONE UK LTD added 1,409,116 shares (+1400.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,776,754
  • NORGES BANK added 997,508 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,334,543
  • ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 996,338 shares (-87.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,083,146
  • FMR LLC removed 884,529 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,058,746

CHENIERE ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LNG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

