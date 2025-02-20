CHENIERE ENERGY Earnings Results: $LNG Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHENIERE ENERGY ($LNG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $4.33 per share, beating estimates of $2.69 by $1.64. The company also reported revenue of $4,436,000,000, beating estimates of $4,390,239,861 by $45,760,139.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LNG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CHENIERE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 564 institutional investors add shares of CHENIERE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 2,283,673 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $490,692,817
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,763,625 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $378,950,103
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,687,188 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $362,526,085
- NINETY ONE UK LTD added 1,409,116 shares (+1400.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,776,754
- NORGES BANK added 997,508 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,334,543
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 996,338 shares (-87.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,083,146
- FMR LLC removed 884,529 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,058,746
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CHENIERE ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LNG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 10/15.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.