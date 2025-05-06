CHENIERE ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $LNG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CHENIERE ENERGY ($LNG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,961,542,614 and earnings of $2.73 per share.

CHENIERE ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

CHENIERE ENERGY insiders have traded $LNG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANATOL FEYGIN (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,478 shares for an estimated $5,081,348

G ANDREA BOTTA sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,975,590

CHENIERE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 599 institutional investors add shares of CHENIERE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHENIERE ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

CHENIERE ENERGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LNG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $266.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $277.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $255.0 on 01/31/2025

