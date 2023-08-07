Cheniere Energy (CQP) Q2 Earnings Beat on Lower Cost of Sales

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP recorded second-quarter 2023 earnings per unit of 84 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from 25 cents per unit in the year-ago quarter.

Total quarterly revenues of $1,933 million were lower than the year-ago level of $4,181 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,195.3 million.

Strong quarterly earnings resulted from a significant decline in the cost of sales. This was offset partially by lower LNG volumes loaded.

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Quote

Operations

Cheniere sent 98 cargoes in the second quarter, down from 103 in the year-ago period. Total LNG volumes loaded in the quarter were 353 trillion British thermal units (TBtu), lower than the year-ago level of 375 TBtu.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $757 million, down from the year-ago level of $977 million. The decrease resulted from lower regasification revenues.

Costs and Expenses

The cost of sales in the quarter was $604 million, significantly down from the year-ago period’s $3,202 million. Our estimate also reflects a significant year-over-year decline. Yet, operating and maintenance expenses increased to $263 million from $191 million in second-quarter 2022.

Total operating costs and expenses in the quarter were $1,115 million, down from $3,626 million in the June-ended quarter of 2022. Our estimate reflects a year-over-year decline of 66.3%.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, the partnership had $1,834 million in cash and cash equivalents. Cheniere had a net long-term debt of $15,595 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Cheniere Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked players in the energy space include Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM, Oceaneering International, Inc. OII and Murphy USA MUSA. While Evolution Petroleum and Oceaneering carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Murphy sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Through its ownership interests in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States, Evolution Petroleum is touted as a key independent energy player.

Oceaneering International is well placed on improving oil prices since it is a leading provider of engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the energy companies working offshore. Higher oil price is supporting increased upstream activities, which, in turn, will improve demand for Oceaneering’s drilling and completions support services.

Murphy, a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise, has a solid business model.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.