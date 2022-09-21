Cheniere Energy, Cheniere Energy Partners Name Corey Grindal As EVP And COO

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) announced Wednesday the promotion of Corey Grindal to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2, 2023.

As Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Grindal will lead the Operations, Engineering and Construction, Shared Services and Worldwide Trading organizations within Cheniere.

In his new role, he will continue to report to Jack Fusco, President and Chief Executive Officer. Grindal will also serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Cheniere Energy Partners.

Grindal will relocate back to Houston from London, where he has served as Executive Vice President, Worldwide Trading since 2020. Grindal joined Cheniere in 2013 and led the Gas Supply organization for the Company.

