Cheniere Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LNG

In trading on Friday, shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $200.99, changing hands as low as $194.88 per share. Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are currently trading off about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNG's low point in its 52 week range is $152.8801 per share, with $257.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $201.54.

