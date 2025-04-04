Markets
LNG

Cheniere Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LNG

April 04, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $200.99, changing hands as low as $194.88 per share. Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are currently trading off about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Cheniere Energy Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, LNG's low point in its 52 week range is $152.8801 per share, with $257.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $201.54.

