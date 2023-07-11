Cheniere Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LNG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $155.62, changing hands as high as $156.53 per share. Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNG's low point in its 52 week range is $120.29 per share, with $182.3482 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.74.

